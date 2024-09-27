Machynlleth residents are set to choose their new Powys County Councillor on 9 October.
After the sad passing of Councillor Michael Williams, a by-election has been called to fill his two seats in Machynlleth Town and Powys County Council’s.
Six candidates have put their name forward for county council.
Amerjit Dhaliwal from Builth Wells wants to “bang the drum for environmental, social and economic justice”.
The 50-year-old wears many hats- the ex-lawyer army veteran working as a wellbeing facilitator in film and TV said: “I would meet where people are at and use my emotional and social intelligence to start delivering on realistic outcomes.
“I would mend fences between groups of people because diplomacy is what I’m good at.
“As a lawyer I was trained to win arguments amicably -I want to do that for voters, whatever their background.”
The Green candidate said: “I support my husband who is still serving and I support our local peace vigil - what I don’t support is hatred and non-sensical arguments.
“I’ve never had lots of money and am by no means wealthy, politics has never been about how I can make myself or my friends wealthier, it’s about proving to people that there is good out there and there’s someone with a level head fighting your corner.”
Plaid Cymru’s Alwyn Evans has been a Machynlleth Town Councillor since 2022, and is hoping to take on Cllr Williams’ second role in the county council on top of his town duties.
The 42-year-old singing and piano teacher from Corris said: “I decided to run as I feel there is need for someone young on the council.
“Someone local, who is willing to listen to the residents of Machynlleth, from the young to the elderly.
“I am always ready to listen to people, and am willing to help in the days where vital services are under threat.”
His focus if elected would be to “safeguard” services including the leisure centre, tackling Machynlleth’s lack of rental housing and “pressing to protect the future of the hospital and local health services” from Powys cuts.
He would continue to challenge the closure of the Welshpool air ambulance station, adding: “It is important that there is a voice on the council that the constituents of Machynlleth can rely on.”
Gareth Jones has sat on Machynlleth Town Council for 10 years and said he is ready to represent the town for the county.
The 58-year-old lifelong Machynlleth resident, ex-Mayor and first language Welsh speaker has been a civil servant for 39 years: “My Town Council record shows I will always speak up for the best interests of Machynlleth.
“If necessary I’m always prepared to be the lone voice in meetings.
“I am determined to get the best for Machynlleth and deliver a strong voice which is even more important at county council level.”
He said though no one will ever replicate Cllr Williams (Gareth’s cousin’s) work, he hopes to bring the same independent voice: “Residents would like a choice of somebody who isn’t influenced by party politics.
“What we need to do is ensure Machynlleth will retain the essential services we have and improve upon them.
“I believe the successes of our previous County Councillor were achieved because he was visible, accessible and approachable. Let’s keep it that way.”
Oliver Lewis was the Reform UK candidate for Montgomeryshire and Glyndŵr in July’s general election.
The 37-year-old Montgomery resident and academic specialising in British state failure said: “Coming second as the parliamentary candidate, there’s clearly a focus on change and reform in the region.
“Despite what some people think, the vast majority of Reform UK members see ourselves as successors to campaigns like the Chartists and the Suffragists.
“My policy motivation is to abolish Powys County Council and restore Montgomery and Brecon and Radnor Council’s.
“[For those not close to the county council headquarters in Llandrindod Wells,] democracy is taking place out of reach to most residents – I'm a big believer in democracy being transparent, but it’s a four hour round trip from Montgomery to Llandrindod so the ability to observe council meetings and lobby officers is far removed.
“It would restore a sense of civic pride in Montgomeryshire and be of great economic benefit, and the decisions for Machynlleth would be more cohesive to the area.”
Dylan Owen is an agricultural engineer who works for Coed Cymru on woodland creation and management.
The 41-year-old born and bred in Machynlleth said he wants to represent the town as an honest, hardworking family man: “I’m an open book – I am who I am at face value.
“I’m not hugely political, I’m happy working in the background and letting my actions speak for who I am.
“If elected I would be a voice for the people of Machynlleth in County Hall.
“I’m willing to listen to the people of Machynlleth, the concerns they have and try and sort them out.”
He says in his work life he delivers results, “failure is not usually an option” and he’s used to “getting stuff done”.
The Lib Dem candidate said he’d focus on “fighting any downgrade to local NHS services, help to deliver our new build school, and to ensure that residents get a fair deal from the council in the years to come.”
Colin Rigby is a long-time union rep and a retired train guard.
The 62-year-old Labour candidate, having founded the local National Union of Rail, Maritime and Transport Workers branch, says he knows what people power can do: “People say I've got a big mouth for the right reasons – I'm happy to use that for the people of Machynlleth.
“I intend to be available to people and find solutions, listen to ideas and put them into practice.
“I’d love to set up something like a people’s assembly – there's a lot of active people here, I’d like to get them together and pick their brains.”
The 14-year-long Machynlleth resident intends to protect local amenities including the library and swimming pool, campaign for healthcare access, better housing and a carbon neutral council: “I’d like to restore pride in the town.
“I want the council to know were still here, it feels like were the pimple of Powys at times because we’re on the edge.
“We’re the ancient capital of Wales, we want to keep it like that.”