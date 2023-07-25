A BLAENAU Ffestiniog man has been fined more than £1,000 by magistrates after admitting two assaults.
Kieron Jones, of 10 Oxford Street, appeared before Caernarfon Magistrates’ Court on 13 July.
The 28-year-old pleaded guilty to the assault by beating of Dominykas Skebedis and the common assault of Daniel Love in Pwllheli on 14 May this year.
Jones was fined a total of £1,250 and must pay £50 in compensation.
He must also pay costs to the crown prosecution service of £85 as well as a £500 surcharge.