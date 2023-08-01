On Sunday, 6 August, the Meirionnydd Ramblers’ walk is over open pasture land between the two villages of Llangelynin and Llanegryn, in the hills above Cardigan Bay near the seaside town of Tywyn.
In clear weather the route offers lovely views over the coast and countryside.
The two villages both boast interesting churches. The church at Llangelynin sits on a slope above the sea. It dates originally from the 13th century and, although it has undergone extensive renovation over the years, it still retains some of its mediaeval character.
Further inland, the church at Llanegryn, which was extensively restored in the 19th century, also has traces of its mediaeval origins but its main claim to fame is a beautiful carved wooden rood-screen, believed by some to have come originally from Cymer Abbey.
This circular walk has a local grade of C, moderate and covers six miles.
Meet at the large layby by the sea wall on the A493, two miles south of Llwyngwril (grid ref SH571070).
The walk start at 10am and is expected to finish at around 2.30pm. Start times are often when the group will start walking rather than when to get there.
Contact the walk leader, Christine R, on 01341 250814 for further information.