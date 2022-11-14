Mid Wales drivers ignoring red lights
AN increasing number of drivers are jumping red lights and ignoring stop signs, a mid Wales council has said.
Powys County Council highways staff say they are having to deal with increasing numbers of drivers jumping temporary red lights, ignoring stop signs, and speeding through road works.
Not only is this driving behaviour illegal, but it is also putting the hardworking highways teams at risk of serious injury.
To encourage drivers to slow down, obey temporary traffic notices and respect staff working on the roads, Powys County Council will be supporting this year’s national Road Safety Week (14-20 November 2022).
Throughout the week, the council will highlight the risks that the highways teams must deal with on a daily basis, with staff sharing their experiences of dangerous situations caused by inconsiderate driving.
“Our highways teams work really hard, often in very difficult conditions, to ensure that the thousands of miles of roads in Powys are maintained, repaired and improved.” Explains Cllr Jackie Charlton, Cabinet Member for a Greener Powys.
“I was shocked to hear of some of the ‘near misses’ that have happened at roadworks throughout the county due to the carelessness of some drivers. Our highways teams need your help to stay safe, so please drive carefully so they can get home to their families.
“This Road Safety Week, we want to actively encourage road users to consider the safety of our highways teams. They are only doing their job. We understand that road works can be frustrating, but that is no excuse to disobey traffic notices, jump read lights or be rude to the workers.
“The safety of our staff is paramount, and dangerous driving through roadworks must stop.”
