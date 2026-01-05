Montgomeryshire MS Russell George has urged the Welsh Government to direct a portion of its £180m health and social care spending increase to Powys Teaching Health Board, to end what he described in the Senedd as a “completely unacceptable two-tier situation where Powys patients are treated more slowly than English patients, when waiting for treatment in English hospitals.”
From 1 July last year, some Powys patients have been waiting longer than English patients, when being treated in hospitals in England.
The plans proposed by Powys Teaching Health Board were agreed in March, leading to Powys patients facing slower access to treatment in English hospitals despite available capacity.
The health board said it needed to take this action to live within-their-means and to respond to the financial expectations set out by Welsh Government.
In December, the Welsh Government announced an additional £180m would be allocated to the Health and Social Care budget, as part of a budget deal negotiation with Plaid Cymru.
In response to Mr George, Mark Drakeford said that Powys Health board would receive extra funding as part of the increase but added that money allocations within the health portfolio are a matter for the Cabinet Secretary for Health and Social Care, Jeremy Miles
Speaking after raising the matter in the Senedd, Mr George said: “Asking health providers in England to slow down the delivery of care for Powys patients, despite there being sufficient capacity, is indefensible.
“It is not acceptable for Powys patients to be treated as second-class citizens.”
“This is one of the most significant challenges facing the people of Powys, this is why I will keep asking the Government to ensure Powys Teaching Health Board is funded adequately to meet English waiting time targets for Powys residents referred across the border.”
Mr George has written to Mr Miles.
