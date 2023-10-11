Powys County Council’s new chief executive will officially take up her new role later this month, the county council has confirmed.
Emma Palmer, who was welcomed to the council by leader Cllr James Gibson-Watt and chair Cllr Beverly Baynham at a meeting of the full council, will take up her role on Monday, 23 October.
An experienced senior local government officer and has worked in the public sector in Wales for more than 24 years.
For the past six years Emma has held executive positions at Powys County Council including director of corporate services and head of transformation and communications.
She succeeds Jack Straw who has been Interim chief executive at the council since April.