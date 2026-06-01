Train drivers have begun putting new engines through their paces along the Cambrian line.
Commuters have spotted the new 197 engines travelling along the Cambrian line between Aberystwyth and Machynlleth.
When asked if the new engines were operational, a Transport for Wales spokesperson said: "We’re working towards introducing the first 197 units onto the Cambrian line from Autumn 2026.
"Work to prepare for their introduction is progressing well, with driver training now underway."
Class 197 trains have replaced the older 158 stock in other parts of Wales, but there have been delays on the Cambrian line due to it using a digital signalling and train control systems known as ERTMS and ETCS.
In November last year, writing to Ceredigion Penfro MS, Elin Jones, the Chief Executive of Transport for Wales, James Price, said that he hopes the new 197e trains will be introduced on the line in September 2026.
He said: "Whilst we currently don’t have a specific date for their introduction, our planning and preparatory work will likely see a phased introduction of the Class 197e trains in September 2026.
"I fully understand the eagerness, and indeed share that myself, amongst your constituents for the introduction of these new trains, and I’d like to reassure you we remain committed to bringing new trains onto the Cambrian Line in 2026."
Reacting in November, Elin Jones MS said: “I was pleased to receive an update from Transport for Wales regarding the new train carriages we have been waiting for on the Aberystwyth train line.
"At last we have a date for the introduction of the new carriages.
"I was also glad to hear that Transport for Wales have started testing the compatibility of the new carriages on the existing infrastructure on journeys between Aberystwyth and Pwllheli, which I understand to be one of the project milestones.”
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