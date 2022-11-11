Now is the time for climate change action
Sunday 20th November 2022 7:00 am
Letter to the Editor (Cambrian News )
Letter to the Editor: I read with great interest the letter from by Patricia Bates (Cambrian News, 2 November)
I totally agree with her comments on climate change. Climate change is here and it’s about time all countries all countries take it seriously and bring actions immediately to address this threat to our planet.
The time has come to reduce our dependence on fossil fuels and start using our natural resources such as solar, wind, hydroelectric and, in addition, nuclear .
I also read the story ‘Historic’ state-owned energy company (Cambrian News, 2 November), and the idea of a Welsh Government-owned energy company is a great idea to produce energy for Wales by means of natural resources.
Ray Blackburne,
Penparcau
