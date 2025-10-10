The YouGov survey of more than 1,000 adults in Wales also found that a majority think social services (67%) and the police (55%) should be doing more to protect children. It also revealed that of those who believe children are not currently being well protected, a majority think there should be more investment in social care (59%), more resources to prevent and respond to child sexual abuse (62%) and more should be done to help families before children are at risk (60%).
NSPCC Cymru is releasing this data as it sets out its key policy priorities ahead of the Senedd elections in May, highlighting the need for all political parties to focus on strengthening child protection and safeguarding in Wales.
In its Protecting Babies, Children and Young People report published today, NSPCC Cymru asks all political parties to commit, through a programme of investment and intervention, to a four-point plan to protect and support recovery of the youngest in society. This involves transforming children’s social care; supporting babies to have the best start in life; preventing and responding to child sexual abuse; and helping babies, children and young people recover from abuse and neglect.
Cecile Gwilym, Policy and Public Affairs manager at NSPCC Cymru, said: “We want a government which champions children. It’s clear from our findings that most people in Wales believe not enough is being done to protect babies, children and young people from abuse and neglect, and they want more resources dedicated to preventing such harm.
“Over the past few years there have been tragic cases in Wales where children have died due to the abuse and neglect, they have suffered at home. Those responsible for their deaths were the people who should have been caring for them, but it is heartbreaking that more wasn’t done to protect them.
“Frontline workers play a crucial role in supporting vulnerable children and families, often in very challenging situations. But without proper resources, it’s increasingly hard for them to work together across children’s social care, policing and health to protect children before it’s too late.
“More resources for multi-agency working are crucial, as well as investment to make vital early help services widely available to support families before problems escalate to crisis point and children are harmed. And when children are at risk or are experiencing harm, they must receive a swift, effective, child-centred response from professionals to protect them and help them to recover.
“It must not take more tragedies to keep child protection firmly on the political agenda. We need to create a strong social safety net that protects babies, children and young people from harm and gives them consistent, caring and safe foundations that help them thrive.”
In its four-point plan, NSPCC Cymru is also calling for staff in children’s social care to be adequately trained so they can understand and respond to the multiple challenges faced by babies, children and young people in Wales, the roll out of specialist parent-infant relationship services across the country and for new and expectant parents struggling with their mental health to get the support they need.
The charity is also urging all political parties to commit to prioritising the prevention of online child sexual abuse and exploitation and guaranteeing access to therapeutic services for young victims of sexual and domestic abuse.
