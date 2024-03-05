People in Nefyn are being asked for their views on the housing situation there.
Views about housing in Nefyn can be shared at the Nefyn Town Trust Open Day event, which will take place this Wednesday, 6 March from 4.30pm to 6.30pm.
The event will take place at the Nannhoron Arms Hotel in Nefyn.
Nefyn Town Trust, Cwmpas, Taiteg, and Gwynedd Council and Rural Housing Enablers are involved with the event.
Rural Housing Enablers are a group of independent enablers working to identify local housing need for people in rural areas across Conwy, Gwynedd and Anglesey.
They have a base in Penygroes.