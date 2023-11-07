A petition has been set up to reinstate a coastal bus service along the southern edge of Ceredigion.
The Cardi Bach seized to operate on 31 October after funding for the fflecsi Bwcabus ran out.
A petition has now been launched, calling for the service to be reinstated.
Entitled ‘Reinstate the 552 Cardi Bach coastal bus service in South Ceredigion!’, it calls for a rethink from the Welsh Government.
The petition reads: “Recently it was announced by deputy minister for climate change Lee Waters that the Cardi Bach service was to continue.
“Then, as a bolt from the blue, came the news that the service is to be scrapped.
“The reason, so we are told, is that ‘European funding has not been replaced as promised’. This is very bad news indeed for local residents who don’t have access to a car, as well as for the tourist industry.
“The Welsh Government is working to re-establish a service as part of the new contract for the T5 service. It is vital that this happens as soon as possible to ensure that communities along the route are not isolated for a moment longer than necessary.
“Launching the Year of Trails 2023, economy minister Vaughan Gething stated: ‘This year is all about finding forgotten treasures, embracing journeys of the senses and making memories along pathways around attractions, activities, landscapes and coastlines. We’re starting 2023 with a new campaign to make sure Wales is visible and look forward to encouraging visitors to different corners of the country throughout the year ahead.’
“The visitor economy is a key contributor and driver of the economy in Wales. It has been hard hit by Covid. Services such as the Cardi Bach are absolutely vital to help restore that damage!”