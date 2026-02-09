An appeal against a Ceredigion County Council decision to refuse planning permission for a dormer window on a property in New Quay.
Council planners refused permission for the “insertion of rear-facing full-width dormer, change of flat roof dormer window to gable roof dormer window and insertion of rooflights to front elevation” at Hunters Lodge, Glanmor Terrace in July last year.
Owners appealed the decision to Welsh Government inspectors, who undertook a site visit in October.
Inspectors agreed with council planners that that the scheme would harm the character and appearance of the conservation area and dismissed the appeal.
Inspectors said they were “not persuaded that the construction of the rear dormer is necessary to enable the dwelling to be brought back into use.”
