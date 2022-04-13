Plans lodged for Carno wind farm

The land where the proposed wind farm will be places ( LDRS )

PLANS to build infrastructure that would collect all the energy created by a windfarm near Carno, have been lodged with Powys County Council.

Sion Thomas of Amegni Renewables Ltd has submitted a planning application to build an electric substation, control building, parking area and an underground cable at Carno wind farm.

The proposal is part of the extension or third phase to the Carno Windfarm which is also known as “Carno III” and consists of 13 turbines.

The infrastructure was given permission along with the wind-turbines in 2017, but due to changes in where the buildings should go, a fresh application was needed.

Agent Mathew Munro of Natural Power Consultants in a planning statement: “The application proposes an on-site substation and control building in an alternative position to the consented location under the Carno III planning permission.”

Permission was previously given for 13 turbines with a maximum height of 126.5 metres and the ability to create 41.6 MW (megawatts) of electricity.

An amendment to the existing consent which has been given permission by the council, is to increase the wind-turbines maximum heigh to 149.9 metres to help “maximise” the wind farm’s efficiency.

The proposed new site for the substation and control building is around 100 metres north of where it should have been built.

Mr Munro added: “The proposed substation is larger in size than that granted by the original consent, as the control room is adjoined to the substation compound.

“The reason for the relocation is due to technical difficulties with the original location, preferred ground conditions, and the need for more space to incorporate the control room.”

In front of the control building there is a proposed hard-standingarea for vehicle parking.

The control room will house the switchgear, metering, control, and communication equipment required to operate the wind farm andwill be sited inside the fencing of the proposed substation area.

Mr Munro said: “This proposed development is considered key infrastructure, which will allow for the generation of renewable energy and contribute to the reduction of greenhouse gases reducing the need for fuel from finite resources.”

The village of Carno is 4.5 kilometres to the north east and the town of Llanidloes 8.5 kilometres to the south east of the site.

A decision by Powys planners is expected by 30 May.

The Carno I Wind Farm was developed by RWE Npower and became operational in 1996.

The site consists of 56 wind turbines with a total icapacity of 33.6 MW.

The Carno II Wind Farm was developed by Amegni and became operational in 2009.