Plans to change the use of a Grade II listed building in Llanidloes from a café into a travel agents shop have been given the green light by Powys county planners.
In March an application to change the use of the former Traveller’s Rest café on Long Bridge Street was lodged with Powys County Council by Paul and Elizabeth Riley.
The couple want to partially change the ground floor of the Traveller’s Rest from a café to travel agents shop and tourist information.
The scheme includes additional residential changes which would see the kitchen become part of the existing residential accommodation on the first and second floor of the building.
Planning agent Oliver Evans of Morris Marshall and Pool explained that the café had closed with February, and the planning permission needed to be approved so that the new venture can start trading at the site.
Mr Evans said: “The proposed development will now see the previous eating area of the café become the travel agents shop and tourist information for Hafod Travel.
“The former kitchen for the café is now being proposed to be the residential kitchen for the first and second floor premises, which will be occupied by the shop owner.”
He said that the scheme would only see “minor” internal alterations – which was an important point for planners to consider.
Mr Evans said: “The proposal will seek to bring a new type of commercial premises to the primary shopping front of the town.
“This will hopefully bring some further business into the town.”
The Traveller’s Rest is one of 176 listed buildings in Llanidloes.
It was given its listed building status in 1989.
The building’s origins date back to the 18th century.
The plans were approved subject to conditions by Powys council planning officers last week.
