PLASCRUG Leisure Centre in Aberystwyth and the Urdd Centre in Llangrannog are set for cash boosts to upgrade facilities as part of the latest round of Sport Wales funding.
Sport Wales announced last month that it has released £3.1m in new capital funding to “benefit a number of exciting projects in communities across Wales.”
Thousands of people are set to get more active in Aberystwyth, with a £470,261 grant agreed to refurbish Plascrug Leisure Centre.
A disused area will be brought back to life as an all-weather, floodlit facility with a new Gen2 surface suitable for 5-a-side hockey, 5-a-side football and netball.
The revamp will provide opportunities for schools and the local community.
Ceredigion County Council says that the new facility is expected to deliver more than 70,000 participations a year.
Urdd Gobaith Cymru has been handed £75,000 to undertake major work on its ski slope at Llangrannog which is enjoyed by 25,000 young people across Wales every year.
The ski centre in Ceredigion will now be refurbished with new matting, new ski paths and better fencing to ensure that thousands of young people can continue to try out winter sports.
A total of 30 projects have received funding to enable more opportunities for people to enjoy sports including BMX, boxing, netball and fencing.
Investing in areas which need it most, it is part of the Welsh Government's Programme for Government.
As well as providing more sporting opportunities, the funding will also help safeguard the long-term future of leisure facilities by making them more energy efficient and sustainable.