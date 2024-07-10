A ‘landmark’ bill to introduce automatic registration of electors and to modernise electoral administration in Wales has been passed in the Senedd.
The Elections and Elected Bodies (Wales) Bill will “remove barriers to democratic engagement and create a system of electoral administration fit for the 21st century”, the Welsh Government said.
It will introduce new pilots leading to the automatic registration of voters for Senedd and local government elections in Wales; establish a new all-Wales body responsible for co-ordinating the effective administration of Welsh elections; create a new online voter information platform; and introduce measures to increase diversity in the membership of the Senedd and local government.
Expected to get Royal Assent in the summer, the Bill also includes commitments to expand the role and remit of the Democracy and Boundary Commission Cymru.
Counsel General, Mick Antoniw, said: “It is important that every citizen has the opportunity to vote and that means being on the electoral register.
“According to the Electoral Commission, around 400,000 people are missing from it.
“This is bad for democracy.
“Our Bill will seek to automatically register every citizen who is entitled to vote.”
The bill was passed by the Senedd on 9 July.