The deputy first minister reiterated a promise to introduce legislation disqualifying lying politicians amid concerns about vexatious complaints and politicisation of the courts.
Huw Irranca-Davies restated the pledge as he appeared before the Senedd’s standards committee to give evidence to an inquiry about accountability on 2 December.
Labour’s Lee Waters questioned if the commitment, to a bill on disqualifying politicians found guilty of deception through an independent judicial process, will be kept by 2026.
Mr Irranca-Davies told the committee: “Come what may, that commitment stands.”
But he warned of practical complexity in disqualifying candidates and Senedd members, raising further concerns about politicisation of the courts and vexatious complaints.
Mr Irranca-Daves said any new legislation would need to be compliant with human rights laws.