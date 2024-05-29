The Welsh Government has launched a consultation setting out its vision for the culture sector between 2024 and 2030.
Cabinet Secretary for Culture, Lesley Griffiths said: “Culture is an incredibly powerful tool in bringing us all together, delivering social justice and strengthening our national identity.
“I am determined the financial challenges we currently face should not restrict our long-term ambitions.
"The draft priorities fully acknowledge these challenges but also looks to the future by setting the direction and articulating how we can harness the talent, creativity and collaboration we have within our sector.
“We want to hear people’s views through the consultation to ensure our culture sector has a successful and resilient future.”
The consultation will close on Wednesday 4 September.