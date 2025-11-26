Thousands more social housing tenants in Wales will benefit from warmer homes and lower energy bills as the Welsh Government announces an additional £14.1 million for energy efficiency improvements.
The funding boost brings total investment in the Optimised Retrofit Programme (ORP) to £107.1 million this year.
Since 2020, the programme has already funded 31,000 energy efficiency upgrades to social homes across Wales, cutting household bills whilst reducing greenhouse gas emissions.
The ORP funds improvements including insulation, efficient heating systems and renewable energy installations in social housing.
Cabinet Secretary Jayne Bryant said: “This additional ORP funding demonstrates our commitment to help social landlords to meet these standards, whilst tackling fuel poverty and climate change, and supporting the creation of green jobs.”
