Plaid Cymru MPs for Dwyfor Meirionnydd and Ynys Môn have voiced their strong support for a growing campaign calling on the UK Government to reduce VAT for the hospitality sector to 10 per cent.
The call comes amid a nationwide push from hospitality leaders, businesses and industry bodies urging ministers to lower the current 20 per cent VAT rate, which is among the highest in Europe.
Liz Saville Roberts MP said: “The reality for many hospitality businesses across Dwyfor Meirionnydd is stark - rising costs combined with a high rate of VAT are putting livelihoods at risk.
“The VAT’s The Problem campaign rightly draws attention to this unsustainable pressure.’
“A reduction to 10 per cent VAT would not only ease that burden, but also stimulate growth, boost tourism, and help ensure that our high streets and rural enterprises continue to thrive.
“It is not sustainable for the UK to maintain one of the highest VAT rates on hospitality in Europe - second only to Denmark - while expecting businesses to remain competitive.’
“Bringing VAT down to 10 per cent would level the playing field and help ensure our tourism and hospitality sectors can compete and grow.
“The UK Government must recognise the impact this is having in areas like ours and act accordingly.”
Ynys Môn MP Llinos Medi said: “Lowering VAT to 10 per cent would provide much needed breathing space, helping businesses to keep prices down, protect jobs and continue serving our communities.’
“As Chair of the All-Party Parliamentary Group on Hospitality, Events and Food and Drink in Wales, I have heard directly from businesses across the sector about the urgent need for support, and a reduction in VAT is one of the most effective steps the Government could take to help them survive and thrive under increasing pressure.”
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