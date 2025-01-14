Mid and West Wales MS Jane Dodds has asked the First Minister Eluned Morgan to commit towards helping councils struggling to meet their social care budgets.
According to the Welsh Local Government Association, Wales social services are set to face funding gaps of up to £646m.
Ms Dodds said it was time to “recognise that there is a health and social care crisis in Wales.”
“Thousands of people across Powys, who are in desperate need of adequate social care, are instead being kept from returning home to their loved ones,” she said.
“We cannot expect our councils to face the current social care crisis on their own, the Welsh Government has to stop neglecting their duties and start supporting our social care services.”