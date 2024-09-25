Wales’ new finance secretary Mark Drakeford has expressed optimism about the Welsh Government’s draft budget but warned public spending will not suddenly start flowing.
Prof Drakeford said he is planning for one per cent growth in day-to-day revenue spending and a flat settlement for longer-term capital expenditure.
Appearing before the finance commission for scrutiny, the former first minister said: “I have some optimism that things will be a little bit better.”
He cautioned: “I don’t think it’s going to be a sudden turning on of public expenditure but I think that things won’t be quite as tight.”
Pressed by Labour’s Rhianon Passmore about areas that could be deprioritised in Wales, he said it is too early to say ahead of the UK Government’s budget on 30 October.
And pressed to reassure people that the in-year budget is secure, in light of £500m cuts in Scotland, he said: “It looks to me more like what I would have thought of as a ‘normal year’.”
Prof Drakeford stressed that “stresses and strains persist” but said that the first minister’s statement on her government’s priorities will shape the Welsh Government’s draft 2025/26 spending plans that will be published on 10 December.