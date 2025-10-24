Plaid Cymru have gained Caerphilly from Labour in a major by-election victory – six months before key Senedd elections.
Plaid Cymru candidate Lindsay Whittle defeated Reform UK candidate Llyr Powell and Labour’s Richard Tunnicliffe respectively.
Plaid Cymru says the victory marks a historic win for them and a seismic political shift in Wales, signalling the collapse of Labour’s vote and a new two-horse race between Plaid Cymru and Reform UK ahead of the 2026 Senedd election.
The by-election was held following the sudden death of Labour MS Hefin David.
Labour came third behind Plaid Cymru and Reform who had pledged to 'throw everything' at the campaign.
Lindsay Whittle gained 15,961 votes, with Reform's Llyr Powell second with 12,113 and Labour's Richard Tunnicliffe gaining 3,713 votes.
Conservative Gareth Potter received 690 votes, with the Green candidate Gareth Hughes receiving 516 and Liberal Democrat Steve Aicheler gaining 497 votes.
Plaid Cymru leader Rhun ap Iorwerth said the people of Caerphilly had voted for ‘positive change’ and that the result confirmed that only Plaid Cymru could stop Reform in Wales and that Labour’s time was over.
He said: “Tonight, the people of Caerphilly have spoken loud and clear. They’ve chosen hope over division, and progress over the tired status quo, and backed Plaid Cymru’s positive, pro-Wales vision.
“Lindsay Whittle is a tireless local champion who knows every community in this constituency inside out and will deliver real change for the people of Caerphilly.
“This result shows that Plaid is no longer just an alternative. We are now the real choice for Wales, the only party able to stop billionaire-backed Reform and offering a better future that works for everyone.
“The message from Caerphilly is clear: Wales is ready for new leadership, and Plaid Cymru is leading the way.”
Plaid Cymru candidate and Senedd member-elect for Caerphilly Lindsay Whittle said: “I want to thank everyone who put their trust in me and Plaid Cymru to represent Caerphilly. It will be my honour to serve you as your new member of the Senedd.
“I’m ready to get to work straight away by making sure our local schools are properly supported, our libraries stay open, our GPs see people when they need to, and that everyone in Caerphilly gets the same chance to do well.
“I’ve spent my whole life fighting for this community, and I won’t stop now.
“Tonight’s result shows what’s possible when people come together to back practical solutions and protect what matters most. We’ve beaten billionaire-backed Reform, and with the same determination, we can do it again in May 2026. Caerphilly has shown the way - now Wales must follow.”
