Wales’ new post-16 education minister revealed plans for an emergency fund for universities amid concerns about an estimated £100m shortfall.
Vikki Howells was quizzed in the Senedd about a rescue plan for universities in England, including a £1bn bail-out and fee rises as well as cuts to courses and staff.
Pressed about the Welsh Government’s own plans, she said that Medr, a new body established in August, which oversees all post-16 education and research – including colleges and sixth forms “is going to have its own funds to support our institutions here in Wales.” She stressed the emergency funding, which she did not put a number on, would seek to transform the sector as well as bail out universities in financial peril.