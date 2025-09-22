Senedd members called for meaningful reform of the “wild west” of estate management charges in memory of Labour politician Hefin David, who championed the cause.
Carolyn Thomas led a debate on a petition calling for the Welsh Government to commit to adopting the maintenance of new housing estates by councils.
The petitions committee chair paid tribute to her Labour colleague Hefin David, who was instrumental in highlighting the issue in the Welsh Parliament for nearly a decade.
Dr David, who died suddenly last month, pressed the Welsh and UK Governments to protect leaseholders against “huge annual fees” charged by estate management companies.
Senedd members paid tribute to Dr David for his tireless campaigning on the issue during a debate on 17 September.
