The Senedd signed off on the UK Government’s data bill despite constitutional concerns, with the proposed legislation “completely failing” a key test set by the first minister.
Senedd members voted 39-11 in favour of consenting to the data use and access bill, which aims to make better use of data and boost the UK economy by £10bn over the next decade.
But Plaid Cymru members and Labour backbenchers voiced concerns about powers in the bill for UK ministers to make laws in some areas already devolved to Wales.
During the debate on 6 May, Rebecca Evans, Wales’ economy secretary, pointed to amendments to strengthen the bill but she recognised the two governments were “not aligned in the devolution analysis”.