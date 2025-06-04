Senedd members warned Wales is playing catch-up after the Welsh Government took more than seven years to bring forward a bill to plug gaps in environmental protections.
Delyth Jewell expressed concerns about delays in introducing the environment bill which aims to reverse nature loss, with one in six species now at risk of extinction in Wales.
Plaid Cymru’s shadow climate secretary said: “For years, Wales has been behind the curve and we’ve been an unfortunate exception in terms of environmental governance.”
Gaps arising from Brexit left Wales with the weakest environmental governance structures in western Europe, according to the Wales Environment Link charity.
The bill would establish the “long-awaited” Office of Environmental Governance Wales.
Similar bodies were set up elsewhere in the UK in 2021.
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.