Welsh Government confirms next steps on pedestrian bridge to improve safety when crossing the River Severn
Russell George MS has welcomed confirmation from the Welsh Government that plans for a new pedestrian footbridge at Caersws are now moving forward, following an exchange in the Senedd.
A proposed footbridge is intended to provide a safe way for people to cross the River Severn in Caersws, separating pedestrians from traffic on the existing road bridge, which has long been a safety concern for residents.
During questions in the Senedd, Mr George asked the Cabinet Secretary for North Wales and Transport, Ken Skates MS, for an update on progress about the scheme, as well as asking for an update on works at the Moat Lane junction where safety improvements have also been previously discussed.
Responding to questions from Mr George, Mr Skates confirmed that plans for the footbridge are well advanced and that officials from the Welsh Government and Powys County Council will meet later this month to coordinate the next steps.
The Cabinet Secretary said he is keen to move at pace, acknowledging that the project has taken many years to reach this stage.
Cabinet Secretary for North Wales and Transport, Ken Skates MS said: ‘’The next steps are to bring both project teams together. That's due to take place this month. I'm keen to move at maximum pace on this piece of work, given that it has taken 10 years to reach this point.’’
Speaking after raising the issue in the Senedd, Russell George MS said: “It has been incredibly frustrating how long it has taken to see progress on a pedestrian footbridge at Caersws, and this is why I pointed out that it was 10 years since I first met the Minister at the bridge with Community representatives”
“After a decade of campaigning with local residents, it’s encouraging to finally have confirmation that plans for the Caersws footbridge are moving forward, with officials meeting this month to take the next steps. A proposed footbridge has always been about keeping people safe.’’
‘’I will continue to press for pace and for regular updates from the Welsh Government and Powys County Council, and I’m grateful to Caersws Community Council and County Councillor Les George who have also been keeping up the pressure for progress”
The Transport Secretary also confirmed that the Welsh Government intended to start a consultation on the safety options before Easter of this year.
Caersws County Councillor, Les George added: “This is positive news and well overdue, we will keep up the pressure until we see diggers in the ground”
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.