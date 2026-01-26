£60,000 is available for community projects across North Wales, thanks to the Your Community, Your Choice (YCYC) initiative.
YCYC is supported by the Office of the Police and Crime Commissioner (OPCC), North Wales Police (NWP) and North Wales Police and Community Trust (PACT), with the aim of helping fund grassroots projects that bring communities together while reducing crime and creating safer communities for all. The funding for the initiative comes partly from money seized by the courts through the Proceeds of Crime Act, with the remainder provided by Police and Crime Commissioner Andy Dunbobbin.
Over the past 13 years, the initiative has awarded over £650,000 to projects across North Wales, supporting the priorities in the Commissioner’s Police and Crime Plan, which sets the priorities for police to work to in fighting crime in North Wales. The Plan’s priorities are a local neighbourhood policing presence; supporting victims, communities and businesses; and a fair and effective criminal justice system. Past projects that have received funding from Your Community, Your Choice include community music groups, youth clubs, sports clubs, theatre and arts projects, local gardening initiatives, activities for young people, streetscape schemes to reduce crime, and many more.
The funding available for this year is £60,000, to be shared across 21 projects. Community groups in each county can apply for up to £2,500, while organisations working across three or more counties are eligible for up to £5,000. The projects with the most votes from members of the public will be successful in receiving funding.
A user-friendly online application form is available on the OPCC website. The online form is designed to be easy to navigate, with a convenient save and resume feature, allowing applicants to complete their submission at their own pace. For those who prefer, a Word document application is available on request.
The application window and online form for Your Community, Your Choice goes live today (26 January 2026) and closes on 20 February 2026. A panel comprising the Police and Crime Commissioner, PACT, and North Wales Police representatives will shortlist applicants. The final winners will be determined by public vote in early March 2026.
North Wales Police and Crime Commissioner Andy Dunbobbin stated: "Your Community, Your Choice is an initiative that brings real and visible benefits to organisations and communities across North Wales and I’m delighted to help launch another round of funding that helps people across our region. As PCC, supporting victims, communities and businesses is at the heart of my plan for cutting crime in North Wales and I would urge any suitable local organisation to take this opportunity and help shape a safer North Wales."
PACT Chairman Ashley Rogers said: "One of our main focuses in Your Community, Your Choice is supporting projects that help to develop resilient communities, and this year is no different. We are encouraging community organisations to apply for funding for projects that will have a positive impact – particularly those which have a long-term vision reflecting the diversity of our area and which work in partnership with others to prevent problems occurring. Together, we can help build an even stronger community for all."
North Wales Police Assistant Chief Constable Gareth Evans stated: "By working together we can make North Wales the safest place in the UK to live in, work in and visit. Community organisations play a vital role in making this happen and help support the wider work of the Police. Your Community, Your Choice helps develop innovative crime prevention and community support projects and we’re looking forward to seeing many organisations participate in the initiative."
For further information on how to apply go to the OPCC website, social media channels or the PACT & North Wales Police websites or contact us via email: [email protected]
