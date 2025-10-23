Police have launched an investigation after racist graffiti was daubed on the walls of Aberystwyth's historic castle.
Dyfed-Powys Police said: "We are investigating a report of criminal damage which occurred at Aberystwyth Castle between the 13 and 21 of October 2025.
"Racially aggravated graffiti has been sprayed on the castle walls."
The graffiti features the N-word and and also says ‘F*** black ppl’ along with pictures of a cartoon dog across the Grade 1 historic Edwardian fortress.
If you have any information that might help our investigation, please get in touch with officers online, by emailing [email protected] or phoning 101, quoting reference 25000868010
There has also been an increase in graffiti across the town as a whole with concerns raised over the cost of clean up.
Town councillor Kerry Ferguson voiced her frustration online, saying: "Yes, I am aware of the graffiti in town. No I am not happy.
"Do I need to push for a budget heading titled Vandalism? Because cleaning this will take both staff time and equipment/cleaning costs.
"I will be asking the Town Council staff to monitor the graffiti in town, and I will raise a ticket with both Ceredigion County Council (for graffiti on their property) and Dyfed Powys Police.
"I just wish I didn't have to."
