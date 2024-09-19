A GROUP of rail users from across mid and north Wales have written to the transport minister, asking him to block proposed train cuts.
SARPA, the rail user group for the Cambrian Lines, which run between Shrewsbury,
Aberystwyth and Pwllheli, is calling on the Ken Skates MS, the Cabinet Secretary for Transport and north Wales, to block proposed cuts to rail services on the Cambrian and Cambrian Coast lines.
Earlier this year, Transport for Wales, which is owned by the Welsh Government published plans to reduce the services on the Cambrian Coast Line, between Machynlleth and Pwllheli.
Following pressure from local communities and pressure groups, some of these have been reversed.
However, TfW has not reversed proposals to cancel the last services of the day between mid December and mid March.
It also has not reversed plans to cancel the first train of the day between Barmouth and Machynlleth, which allows residents between them to reach Shrewsbury by 09:30 and Aberstwyth by 08:30 for work or long journeys.
Shrewsbury residents who work in mid Wales are also expecting to lose the 06:24 train to Aberystwyth.
And although residents on the line between Abersytwyth and Shrewsbury have received constant promises of a full hourly service all year since quarter of a century ago, TfW has rowed back on the promise with the intention to introduce it only between mid May and mid September.
Dr Jeff Smith, SARPA Chair said: “This would be a terrible blow for communities all along the line, with communities being isolated and major economic, social, linguistic and environmental consequences.
"At a time when Welsh Government is trying to persuade people to use public transport rather than cars this would be a backward step.
"Good rail links are essential for the viability of communities and economic activity. "In terms of transport policy, supporting some of the poorest areas in Europe, regional development and the welfare of future generations this would be a step in the wrong direction.
"We call on Welsh Government to step in and ensure that communities are not left behind.”
Bill Redfern, the group’s Secretary added: “For those of us who live on the coast line, the early and late trains are exceptionally important for long distance journeys, be it for work, leisure or business. The loss of these services will have significant impact.
"The line is also a lifeline for communities.”
The first and last trains form part of TfW's contractual minimum service, which can only be altered by (or on behalf of) the Cabinet Secretary for Transport.
"This means that the Welsh Government has the authority to block the withdrawal of these services.
"Transport for Wales is still processing the results of the survey about the proposals but the group hopes that Mr Skates will step in and save the services."
Speaking on the cuts earlier this year, Colin Lea, planning and performance director at TfW, said: “We have done our best to listen to key local feedback and knowledge and incorporate this into our decision making.”