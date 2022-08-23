Residents protest to reignite bypass plans
PROTESTORS took to the busy streets of Llanbedr over the weekend to call for the reinstatement of a project to build a bypass for the village.
Around 60 local residents gathered to support the peaceful protest on Saturday, with banners and placards made by local residents dotted around the village. There was plenty of support from those passing through with the sound of beeping horns being heard up as far as Cwm Nantcol and Cwm Bychan.
A bypass scheme was given the green light in 2020 but the Welsh Government pulled the funding plug last year following a change in policy not to build new roads in Wales.
Gwynedd Council is currently exploring different avenues of funding to secure the building of the bypass, including applying to the UK Government for levelling up funding.
Opponents from Transport Action Network (TAN) Cymru however say new roads are not the answer to Llanbedr’s traffic woes.
Paula Renzel said: “Building a new road is likely to make things worse in the long run . It would increase car use, creating more traffic and pollution. “We are in a climate emergency. We’re urging Gwynedd Council to honour their declaration of a climate emergency by working with Transport for Walers to develop a set of alternative measures for Llanbedr and the surrounding villages.”
