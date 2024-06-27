Senedd members have debated a 12,075-name petition calling on the Welsh Government to reverse cuts to Wales’ cultural institutions, writes Harri Thomas.
Rhiannon Passmore led a debate on the petition, spearheaded by Sue Jones Davies, about cuts to the National Library of Wales and Royal Commission in Aberystwyth and Amgueddfa Cymru .
Standing in for Jack Sargeant, the petitions committee chair who is on paternity leave, Ms Passmore warned the Welsh Government is facing “impossible” funding decisions.
The Labour backbencher highlighted the economic benefits of investing in the culture and arts sector, stating, “Every £1 invested in the sector leads to £5 worth of growth.”
She said: “These institutions are the backbone of our nation and the beating heart of our international reputation as a land of song, poetry, and culture – in short, brand Wales.”
The petitioner warned cultural institutions, which offer a window into Wales’ unique history, face cuts of between 10.5 per cent and 22.3 per cent.
Delyth Jewell, chair of the culture committee, called on the Welsh Government to enter urgent negotiations to protect the national collections.
Highlighting the wider value of culture, Ms Jewell told the Senedd: “The value of what they provide us, in terms of wellbeing, cannot be measured in balance sheets.
“They are unique, irreplaceable riches that catalogue and complement our experience of being Welsh and human. Once cultural heritage is lost, it will be lost to us and to the ages.”
Tom Giffard, for the Conservatives, underscored the need to protect our heritage as he accused the Welsh Government of failing to prioritise the sector, adding that Cymdeithas yr Iaith has warned of the disastrous impact on the Welsh language these cuts will have.
Heledd Fychan, Plaid Cymru’s shadow culture secretary, told the Senedd she has been left shocked and devastated by the scale and depth of the cuts.
She said trade unions report 144 jobs have been lost, with a restructure of front-of-house roles set to severely impact staff on lower grades.
Ms Fychan warned that arts and culture are too often pitched against the NHS in funding rounds.
She said: “If we are to truly value culture, we must take action and ensure cuts are reversed. The amount needed is minimal in terms of the Welsh Government's overall budget.”
She also warned that prominent members of staff have already left the National Library, leading to reduced services and this is having an impact on the local economy in Ceredigion.
Lesley Griffiths acknowledged the impact of cuts but warned the Welsh Government was forced to make tough decisions to radically reshape spending plans.
Wales’ culture secretary said: “I’m fully aware of the impact that budget reductions have had on Amgueddfa Cymru, the national library and the royal commission.”
Ms Griffiths, who was appointed in March following Vaughan Gething’s election, said she inherited the budget and had no flexibility to prevent cuts.
She said officials are working with the museum and library on a plan to tackle the maintenance backlog and identify funding options.