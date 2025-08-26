Plans to turn student housing at Lampeter University – where it was announced earlier this year that all undergraduate teaching will end – to private accommodation have been approved.
University of Wales Trinity Saint David submitted plans to Ceredigion County Council for a change of use of four-storey Rhoslwyn, 37 Station Terrace, Lampeter to a single residential unit.
Rhoslwyn House, sited close to the university, is currently vacant, and was converted to self-catering for six people back in 1988.
A supporting statement said: “This proposal seeks to repurpose Rhoslwyn House to residential use so that it can be occupied as a family residence, allowing it to positively contribute to the local housing market. Whilst the site’s planning history is slightly unclear, securing a full planning permission for its change of use is important to allow for its marketing as a house and, ultimately, for any purchaser being able to borrow money as part of a mortgage.
“Prior to its use as student accommodation, the property has functioned as a family residence and the proposals seek to return the property to its former use.”
An officer report recommending approval said the principle of a change of use was accepted, adding: “The building has not been used as accommodation for several years and is no longer needed by the university, further justifying the proposed change of use. The development will have minimal impact on the area’s character, with only limited alterations required to bring the building back into residential use. The change of use provides a suitable living environment, meeting residential amenity standards and addressing any parking or traffic concerns in line with local policies. Additionally, the conversion supports environmental sustainability by reducing the need for new construction, with opportunities for energy efficiency improvements.”
The application was conditionally approved.
