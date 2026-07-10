Young people across the Dyfed-Powys area are being encouraged to share their views as the Office of the Police and Crime Commissioner’s Youth Ambassadors launch a new survey designed to capture the experiences, opinions, and crime concerns of their peers.
Police and Crime Commissioner Dafydd Llywelyn said: “I encourage all young people to take part in this survey.
“Young people’s feedback is essential in helping my Youth Ambassadors, my Office and Dyfed-Powys Police gather the opinions and concerns of our young people living in our communities.”
Participants will also have a chance to enter a prize draw to win a signed Swansea City shirt signed by Gonçalo Franco.
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