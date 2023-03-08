As part of its St David’s Day celebrations, Gwynedd Council launched a competition to encourage people of all ages to create digital content on the theme ‘Y Pethau Bychain’ (The Small Things).
The aim is to collect a number of reels, videos and other similar genres that are shorter than 15 seconds long, to promote the main aim of Prosiect15, which is to discuss the big wide world in Welsh. There are three prizes worth £100 each to be won.
Project’s founder, Cllr Craig ab Iago, said: “Every day we see innovative and creative digital content as we browse social media. These offer new insight into the world around us. As a project we thought that it would be good to see a Welsh perspective also, in Welsh, alongside the other languages and cultures of the world.”
Prosiect 15 uses the number 15 as a base and theme for its activities and has already published a selection of 15 minute videos featuring a number of professional people discussing the connection between culture, different aspects of business, the environment and renewable energy. These can be seen on the project’s YouTube channel.
This time however the call is for shorter, more punchy content to initiate the discussion.
Cllr ab Iago added: “The competition is a light-hearted one but will still, we hope, make us all take a different view of the world around us and our place in it. So, get cracking and send us a your take of ‘Y Pethau Bychain’, the small things’.
More information can be found on the council website, and by following Prosiect15 on Twitter, Facebook, Instagram and TikTok.