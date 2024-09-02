A thunderstorm warning has been issued for the whole of Wales.
The Met Office, who issued the yellow weather warning, say that whilst many places will miss them, thunderstorms may cause flooding and disruption in places on Monday.
“Where flooding or lightning strikes occur, there is a chance of delays and some cancellations to train and bus services,” a Met Office spokesperson said.
“There is a slight chance that power cuts could occur and other services to some homes and businesses could be lost.
“Spray and sudden flooding could lead to difficult driving conditions and some road closures, with a small chance that some communities could be temporarily cut off by flooded roads.
“There is a small chance that homes and businesses could be flooded quickly, with damage to some buildings from floodwater, lightning strikes, hail or strong winds.”
The warning came into force just after midnight and remains in force until just before midnight tonight.
The spokesperson added: “On Monday, areas of heavy showers and thunderstorms are likely to be ongoing from overnight and expected to continue to affect parts of the UK through the day.
“The extent of these thunderstorms remains very uncertain and whilst many places will miss them, some places may see 30 to 40 mm of rain fall in less than an hour and perhaps over 60-80 mm in one or two places. Frequent lightning strikes and hail will be additional hazards.”