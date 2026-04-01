Ceredigion and Pembrokeshire are among the top 10 in Wales for levels of child poverty, fresh figures have shown, as a think tank warns that the issues must be a “top priority” for the incoming Welsh Government following May’s election.
New data from the UK government shows that 32 per cent of all children are living in poverty across Wales, with Wales having the highest child poverty rate of all four nations in the UK.
More than one in five children are living in poverty in every local authority in the country except for one.
Among the top 10 in Wales are Ceredigion and Pembrokeshire, both recording a child poverty rate of 28 per cent.
The data shows that number of children in Wales living in poverty after the cost of housing.
As thw data is produced retrospectively, the impact of measures such as scrapping the two-child limit (due to happen on 6 April) which will likely lead to a reduction in child poverty across the UK, are not reflected in the figures.
Dr Steffan Evans, CEO of the Bevan Foundation, said: “The fact that one in three children in Wales are living in poverty is unacceptable – particularly as this rate has stayed more or less the same for over two decades.
“Many of the levers to tackle the root causes of child poverty are reserved to Westminster, and the UK Government should build on the removal of the two-child limit by reviewing the overall benefit cap and unfreezing Local Housing Allowance to support families with their housing costs.
“However, the Welsh Government also has significant powers to tackle poverty, and all parties standing in the Senedd election should make this a priority.
“We have called on the next Welsh Government to commit to producing a new Child Poverty Strategy that will include, among other measures, the introduction of a Welsh Child Payment, universal funded part-time childcare and the extension of free school meals to more pupils in secondary schools.”
The End Child Poverty Coalition - made up of 140 organisations including child welfare groups, social justice groups, faith groups, trade unions and others - has urged the Welsh and UK governments to continue investment to reduce child poverty levels, and to continue with its work to tackle child poverty in Wales and across the UK.
Sophie Livingstone MBE, newly appointed chair of the End Child Poverty Coalition and CEO of Little Village baby banks said: “No child in Wales or beyond should have to experience poverty.
“So many parents are under such strain because the system isn’t working for them when childhood should be a time of safety and opportunity, not filled with worry about where the next meal will come from or how you’ll clothe your child.
“We need sustained, long-term commitment from government to ensure every child has what they need to thrive.
“Anything less risks more families being pushed to the brink, and more children growing up without the basics they deserve.”
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