Nigerian and Welsh researchers, supervised by an Aberystwyth University academic, are developing a new app and information platform to help protect poultry farms and farmers from bird flu.
The Bird Flu Watch initiative is led by a group of researchers and entrepreneurs and is specifically designed for smallholders.
In Nigeria, poultry accounts for 33 per cent of total protein consumption and contributes 25 per cent to the agricultural GDP.
Surveys show that only 60 per cent of farmers in the country are aware of bird flu, and fewer than one in six understand that it can pass from animals to people.
The vast majority of poultry farmers in Nigeria are smallholders with backyard operations that are known to aid the transmission of bird flu.
Over 40 per cent of these farmers lack sufficient knowledge of biosecurity practices, leaving them and their poultry at risk.
The project is supervised by Dr Edore Akpokodje, a lecturer in Computer Science at Aberystwyth University.
“Poultry is essential for the economy and food security in Nigeria, providing a crucial source of animal protein and vital resources for low-income households,” he said.
“The project aims to improve Nigerian smallholder farmers’ awareness of avian influenza.
“By offering expert advice, surveillance data, and sharing best practice, the platform seeks to improve disease management and ensure the sustainability of Nigeria's poultry industry, as well as the health of farmers and ecosystems.
“With increasing use of mobile phones and better rural connectivity among smallholder farmers, this platform aims to build on this momentum by providing accessible, offline information that can improve the health of people, animals and ecosystems.”
The app and platform will be developed by Omeva Consulting, a Namibian company specialising in harnessing data and IT solutions for smallholder farmers.
Maria Luisa de la Puerta, representative of Omeva Consulting, said: “We are excited to foster cooperation among African countries and to contribute our expertise and lessons learned across the continent to this important initiative.”
The campaign will begin with a comprehensive national survey to collect data on current farming practices, awareness, and understanding of avian influenza among smallholder farmers.