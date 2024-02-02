The Welsh Government has been asked to ease the burden on the farming community.
Dwyfor Meironnydd MS Mabon ap Gwynfor made the request whilst highlighting the mental health strain facing farmers, urging the Minister for Rural Affairs at the Welsh Government to redouble efforts to remove any additional barriers which prevent farmers from getting on with their day job.
Speaking during a question in the Senedd on mental health support for farmers, Mr ap Gwynfor urged the Welsh government to mitigate any additional bureaucracy associated with new regulations and paperwork, warning that unless farmers were allowed to get on with their day job, there would be an increase in those suffering from poor mental health in rural communities. Speaking in the Senedd, Mabon ap Gwynfor MS said: "Farming is a way of life here in Wales, but they're also small businesses.
"Not only does the farmer have to care for livestock and the land, but they also need vets, they need to keep accounts, they need to register those animals, along with all those other things - that significant paperwork - that farmers must undertake.
"And that additional stress, along with constant new regulations coming in, in terms of health and safety, farm hygiene, all of them entirely reasonable on their own, but, as a whole, putting huge pressures on a small business, it often means that the time or the resources aren't available to deliver all of that alone, which then causes great stress and means that many find that there is no way out of this anxiety.
"So, in terms of that additional work of registration and all the paperwork and so on, what additional support do you provide to farmers in order to remove that additional burden from their shoulders and to enable farmers to farm?"
He added: "I am incredibly proud to represent farming communities in Dwyfor Meirionnydd and fully recognise the importance of protecting the mental health of those living and working in our rural communities.
"Taking mental health seriously ought to be a priority for everyone, including the Welsh government, and whilst farming is a fantastic industry to work in, pressures and the isolating nature of the work can be incredibly challenging and support across the board is vital.' 'Agriculture carries a high rate of suicide, so access to timely support within rural communities is paramount.
"I appeal to anyone in the farming community, particularly those living in Dwyfor Meirionnydd, who think they may need support or just a friendly ear, to reach out and seek help.
"Tir Dewi and the DPJ Foundation are just two examples of charities whose expertise are grounded in our rural communities and are cornerstones of support for our farming sector."