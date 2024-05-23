This is the hilarious moment a man saved his pint from a 'mini tornado' in a Pembrokeshire pub’s beer garden.
CCTV footage shows drinkers running away from the 'dust devil' which tore through The Begelly Arms car park.
It hit the hotel and restaurant near Kilgetty and Saundersfoot at around 1:50pm on Sunday (May 19) - leaving locals scattering.
But one brave customer is seen rushing to the aid of an unattended pint left on a nearby table.
Begelly Arms landlord, Peter Adams, said: "My wife and I were outside under the canopy talking to some customers we hadn't seen for a while.
“When suddenly we heard this alarm going off from a blue Porsche convertible.
“We all turned around and the thing started working its way towards us. We didn't know what to expect!
“It looked scary at first as a couple of people were running - but then there was the man trying to save his pint and it was just hilarious!”
The Met Office describes the phenomenon, known as a dust devil, as "an upward spiralling, dust filled vortex of air" which can range from few feet to over a 1,000ft.
They are usually made up of dust and occasionally loose debris.
On the CCTV footage, the flags at the front of The Begelly Arms can be seen to change direction - swiftly followed by the dust devil spiralling into action in the car park.
Peter believes the phenomenon could have been caused by this sudden "change of wind - with cold air suddenly turning into hot air".
Though he admits he has "never seen anything like it before" and the dust devil was "pretty strong" as it lifted the roof off the pub canopy - and covered the pub goers and owners in dust.
He added: "The dust was something else - we were all covered in dust!
"My Mrs had her haircut the next day and she still had dust in her hair - so she had to keep washing it!"