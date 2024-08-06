Borth high street was lined with people on Friday, 2 August, eager to see the carnival parade.
Walkers and floats set off at 1.30pm from the golf club and made their way towards the RNLI station at the other end of the village.
As well as the wonderful fancy dress on offer in the parade, plenty of people decorated their houses along the route too.
A fair in a field at the top end of the village added to the entertainment.
According to a post on Borth Carnival’s Facebook page, the people who blocked the road for the carnival parade also managed to raise £1023 for the carnival’s funds.
And the carnival fun continues tomorrow night, Wednesday, 7 August, with the great Borth Carnival Darts Tournament.
Play or watch at the Railway Inn at 6.30pm.
Details of carnival parade winners will be published soon, but the winners of the Carnival Quiz on Wednesday, 31 July have been announced.
Fifteen teams entered and the quiz took the usual format of seven preliminary rounds with the top three teams contesting the final.
The final section of the quiz was won by team Gene Genie, with The Bar Staff second and The Last Post third.
On the night over £200 was raised for Borth Carnival from entry fees and the raffle.
See some of our photographs from the carnival below, and see if you can spot yourself or a familiar face in the parade video above.