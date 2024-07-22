No decision for a scheme for a new Aldi supermarket on university land in Lampeter, which has seen hundreds of supporters, can be made at the moment after the Welsh Government has intervened.
At the 10 July meeting of Ceredigion County Council’s development management committee, members were recommended to refuse plans by Aldi Stores Ltd for a foodstore at Trinity St Davids Playing Fields Pontfaen Road, along with the refurbishment of a Grade II-listed sports pavilion, the installation of three pre-fabricated wooden ‘food village’ exhibition pods, and a nature and biodiversity area with associated access, car parking and landscaping.
It was given the cautious backing of members despite the recommendation, councillors agreeing to invoke a ‘cooling off’ period, meaning it would be decided at a later date.
The application site currently provides two grass rugby pitches which are used for rugby, cricket, football, hockey and other sporting activities by St David’s College, now the University of Wales Trinity Saint Davids, the site owners. Within the southern part of the site is a Grade II listed pavilion.
An application for listed building consent has also been submitted alongside for the refurbishment of the pavilion.
The applicants state that the proposed development would provide up to 40 new local jobs, in additional to short term construction jobs.
While positive benefits of the proposal were noted, it was recommended for refusal on the harm on the setting of the Grade-II-listed pavilion, no “quantitative or qualitative need for the proposed foodstore in Lampeter,” and having a “major detrimental impact” on other stores, including the existing Sainsburys store in the town.
It also said it was expected to have “a major adverse impact on both Aberaeron and Llandysul town centres, with losses of around 10 per cent of total convenience trade predicted,” New Quay’s Costcutters store also mention as being at risk.
Members at the 10 July meeting heard the 10 per cent figure may be an underestimation, with financial impacts in the region of 40 per cent bandied, along with fears the development could even lead to a “severe risk” of the closure of the Sainsburys store, with concerns also later raised about the town’s Co-op store
Aldi agent Rob Jones said the plans were a “once in a generation opportunity for Lampeter,” adding there had been hundreds of voices of support, together with a 700-plus petition in support of the scheme.
They were backed by local member Cllr Ann Bowen Morgan, who said both the town council and the chamber of commerce had backed the plans, adding Lampeter “noted as a deprived area” would welcome affordable food on its doorstep.
A spanner in the works for the scheme’s progression has now appeared, with a Welsh Government ‘holding direction’ issued.
A Ceredigion County Council spokesperson said the application if now the subject of a ‘Holding Direction’ “that gives them time to consider whether to call-in the application or not”.
They added: “We can continue to consider the application but we could not grant permission.”