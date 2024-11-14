FORECASTERS are divided on whether west Wales will see snow next week - but the weather is due to change, thanks to an Arctic blast.
Some weather models are showing heavy snowfall from Tuesday across much of Wales, with Accuweather saying there is a 55 per cent chance of snow.
A forecast model by WXCharts shows snowfall over the vast majority of Wales.
The Met Office however says it's too early to predict, but confirmed a change is on the way.
Met Office Deputy Chief Meteorologist Mark Sidaway said: “The high pressure that has been responsible for the mainly dry weather through much of this week will retrogress into the Atlantic as we get towards the weekend. This will gradually introduce more unsettled weather, initially in the north from Friday but more widely from Sunday.
“In addition to this increased rainfall, which could be heavy at times on Sunday, temperatures will also drop, especially for those in Scotland, as a northerly airflow develops, bringing colder Arctic air to some northern areas.
“This shift does introduce the possibility of snow, initially over high ground in the north from Sunday, with gusty winds also a potential hazard.
“There is a lot of uncertainty by Sunday, but there remain a number of scenarios which could bring some more widespread rain, along with some hill snow and stronger winds. Warnings for winter hazards are possible later in the weekend."
By Sunday, low pressure moves in and we’ll see the start of some unsettled and much colder weather.
Met Office Deputy Chief Meteorologist Rebekah Hicks explains: “A notable early winter cold spell will arrive across the north from Sunday and will likely reach all parts of the UK by midweek.
“Temperatures will drop as a northerly airflow develops, bringing in colder Arctic air. This introduces the possibility of snow, initially over high ground in the north from Sunday, with gusty winds also a potential hazard.”
At this stage, there is much uncertainty in what we might see next week, with computer models showing a number of different scenarios.
Rebekah said: “There is a lot of uncertainty in what might happen after Sunday, but there are a number of scenarios which could bring some more widespread rain, along with some hill snow and stronger winds.
“It is possible that there may be some more widespread snowfall across lower ground, but the chance of this for any given region is low at this stage. What we do know is that the whole of the UK is likely to experience a spell of several days of cold, potentially disruptive weather next week.
“Warnings for wintry hazards, including snow and ice, are possible, so it’s important to stay up to date with the latest forecast.”