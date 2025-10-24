Collier-Keywood, added: “Our intention is that we will work closely with the owners under a new licence agreement that will see them retaining overall control of the clubs and their commercial activity whilst the rugby operations and the funding for this will be the responsibility of the WRU. The details of this will be worked out with the clubs but our desire is to align to improve performance of both the national teams and the professional clubs. “We have carried out an analysis of population demographics, community club distribution, registered community player numbers and potential future rugby players, coaches, university and school locations and physical rugby infrastructure across Wales. The geographical distribution of licences for the three future clubs in this new model will need to take into account these factors. Our view is that this will lead to licences being issued with one in the capital, one in the West and one in the East.”