Home is where my husband is, where my children, grandchildren and friends live, here in the UK. I explored the issue of home in my first book entitled Home? I needed to come to terms with the Brexit vote. I was grieving. People like me with passports from EU countries outside the UK didn’t get a vote, even though the outcome affected us badly. Not being allowed to vote hurt. At the time I’d been working and volunteering, paying taxes and NI for 41 years, yet I felt unwanted and not valued. Twice I went to London for the big demonstrations to demand a second referendum and it felt good to be among a million people who wanted the same. But in the end, I had to learn to get on with my life in Brexit Britain.