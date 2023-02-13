Patrick O’Brien (Frankly Speaking, Cambrian News, 1 February) is right to highlight the problems with a governing party electing a new leader. In fact, (Conservative) party members were actually voting for their party leader. The assumption is that she or he will be able to command a majority in the House of Commons, and they will therefore become Prime Minister. Liz Truss was unable to maintain command of that majority and she had to go. That is our democracy in action. I don’t think the Labour Party do things very differently, although they do allow people to join up and vote almost immediately (entryism), which may be worse. But I agree with Patrick O’Brien; it is a flawed process.