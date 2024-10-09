Back in June, campaigning for the General Election it was striking how so many of us seem to have air brushed the Covid Pandemic from our minds. In many ways that ghastly period is best forgotten. But that also means that we just dismiss the £300 – £400 billion pounds it cost the UK. That’s an enormous sum of money; financially it is equivalent to recovering from a war. Coupled with the inflation unleashed by Putin’s invasion of Ukraine, it is in fact a miracle that in the first two quarters of this year, inflation was down, unemployment was down, real wages were increasing and our economy was growing the fastest in the G7. Or maybe Rishi Sunak was more competent than anyone wants to admit!