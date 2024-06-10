The weather clearly played a crucial role in the success of the D Day landings and forecasting the best time for a seaborne landing must have been a meteorologist’s nightmare given the fact that they were experiencing ‘the windiest month in Normandy for at least 20 years.’ In fact, Gardiner says that weather experts at Supreme Headquarters calculated that ‘the chances were about 50 to 1 against weather, tide and moon being favourable for all services: land, sea and air’. This had clear advantages of course. It meant that enemy defences could be lulled into a sense of false security, and it seems that this is just what seems to have happened.