Partly cloudy skies hang over Aberystwyth and the surrounding area on Friday, with a high of around 19°C and a gentle breeze blowing in from the west. It will feel cooler than the actual temperature, at about 17°C, so it's worth considering a light layer for outdoor activities.
As the day progresses, the partly cloudy conditions are expected to persist, with little chance of rain and a continued gentle breeze. This should make for a pleasant day out and about in Aberystwyth, with comfortable temperatures and minimal precipitation.
Into the evening, the temperature will dip to a low of around 14°C, so it's a good idea to pack a warmer layer if you're planning on being out late. The partly cloudy skies will continue overnight, with a minimal chance of rain and a gentle breeze persisting.
Overall, Friday is shaping up to be a gentle day in Aberystwyth, with pleasant temperatures and minimal precipitation. Make the most of the partly cloudy conditions and get out to enjoy the town and its surroundings.